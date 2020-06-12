Chicago officers rested in Representative Bobby Rush's office during the protests, the video shows





The officers, which included three supervisors, were seen on video resting in Rush's office, sleeping, eating the congressman's popcorn and talking on the phone, Rush and Lightfoot said.

The incident came to light after Rush reviewed the images from the security camera from his office, the mayor explained at a press conference. The campaign office was raided on Sunday, May 31, when the area's mall was looted, Lightfoot told CNN. She said police officers entered the campaign office on Monday, June 1.

"They even had the unmitigated irritation to go make coffee for them and make popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave, while looters smashed businesses in plain sight, at their fingertips," Rush said.

"They were in a relaxation mode and they didn't care what happened to the entrepreneurs, this city. They didn't care. They didn't care."

At the time, protests were taking place in Chicago following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody a week earlier. Chicago Police Department tweeted An internal investigation into the incident began Thursday, and Lightfoot said they are working to identify the agents involved. CNN has contacted the union but has not received a response. Lightfoot said the incident was a "personal embarrassment" to her. "I can tell you one thing for sure: none of these officers will be able to hide behind the plaque and go on and act like nothing happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city." The security video begins around 1 a.m. June 1 and shows officers were in the office for at least five hours, Lightfoot said. There was a core group of eight officers, but at one point the group grew to 13, the mayor added. "At the same time that these 13 officers were making popcorn, taking a nap, relaxing inside this office," said Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio, "he stood shoulder to shoulder with hundreds of other officers on State Street as they threw us at stones. " of the protesters. " Riccio added that the officers' actions were "completely indefensible." "We had 120 wounded that night who sat there. We had 167 vehicles damaged or completely destroyed the night these officers sat there, and countless companies damaged and looted at the same time these officers sat there." Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown condemned the officers' actions in the surveillance video. "If you sleep during a disturbance, what do you do during a regular shift when there are no disturbances?" Brown said. "One step forward or one step out. I'm not playing," he added. Lightfoot told CNN "AC360" Thursday that officers are now trying to make excuses for the behavior. "Today, literally, the officers were, through their various contacts, trying to say that the congressman really invited us in and is now lying," he said. "Bobby Rush is a former Black Panther. He didn't invite the police into his office. And the fact that they would even say that, and even suppose it were true, five hours? When there is literally murder and mayhem everywhere." Police officers are taking the shit out of them? " Later on June 1, the day officers were in Rush's office, Lightfoot said. The attacks on local stores and businesses were "nothing less than devastating." City 911 operators had received 65,000 calls in a 24-hour period, about 50,000 more than what the city sees on a typical day, Lightfoot said. On Thursday, Lightfoot said he wanted "the strongest possible action" to be taken against the officers involved, noting that the state attorney and the US attorney will also review the case. He also said he wants to use the incident to pass police reform legislation. "I am ready to work with the governor, and with our other great partners in Springfield, to forge a change in state law that requires the licensing and certification of police officers," Lightfoot said.





