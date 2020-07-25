Chicago pastor leads prayer walks to "fight violence"

In response to an increase in violent crime that has claimed the lives of children, Chicago Pastor Edgar Rodríguez has led prayer walks in his community.

Rodríguez, who appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday, said he wanted "to fight violence, give people hope, and really tackle crime."

The reaction to Rodríguez's efforts has been positive.

"Specifically, in the block we have lived in, we have taken a very proactive, not reactive, approach where if someone is killed, we go out and pray, or then we go out and walk," he said. .

"But just this idea of ​​owning my community, owning my block, praying, meeting people, asking people if they need prayer … especially those who may be involved in gang activities and other activities that are illegal, "added Rodríguez. .

"And then we commit. We pray for them. And, in my part of the community by the grace of God, we have seen results. We have seen people change. We have seen violence diminish," he said.

Windy City has been enduring a violent summer. On Tuesday, 15 people were injured in a shooting in front of a funeral home. There have been no arrests in what officials called the escalation of a gang conflict.

On July 13, Rodríguez and two others started walking at 6 p.m. at Humboldt Park on the West Side of Chicago. They went to an area with a large population of homeless people to share prayers with those seeking help.

The goal is to find missionaries throughout the city and encourage them to bring hope to their own communities.

Rodríguez plans to continue the prayer marches until September, focusing on different neighborhoods.

"So will you continue walking the streets?" asked "Fox & Friends" presenter Griff Jenkins.

"Absolutely," said the pastor. "As long as there is a need and … as long as people need to hear the good news of Jesus."

Caleb Parke of Fox News contributed to this report.