Chicago police and protesters clash near Columbus statue in Grant Park

A protest near the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago's Grant Park turned violent on Friday night, when the crowd began throwing objects at policemen guarding the statue, according to reports.

As conditions worsened, dozens of police arrived from across the city, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

The protest began at the park's Buckingham fountain, then the crowd moved to the Columbus statue, with some members pulling a rope around it, in an apparent attempt to knock it down, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Rioters were heard singing, “Columbus was a murderer! Columbus was a thief! The newspaper reported.

As the objects flew into the air toward the police, some officers were seen hitting some members of the crowd with batons, the Tribune reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.