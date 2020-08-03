Chicago police have suspect in custody for murder of 9-year-old boy





Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the suspect, who has not yet been named, drove home, sneaked in on the side and then shot, "not this boy, but a group of other men standing. " near the poor boy. "

"And unfortunately, while the bullets are flying, it is the 9-year-old boy who is shot dead. And then the defendant manages to escape," Deenihan said.

Deenihan said he and his officers are working with the state attorney's office to press charges, which he said he expects in the next 48 hours. He said the "quick arrest" of the suspect was possible because the community submitted video and information.

The murder occurred at the end of a deadly month in Chicago and in major cities across the country, which have seen spikes in homicides this summer. The increases coincide with the end of pandemic-related blockades and widespread protests against racism and police violence.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of crime data found that 36 of the country's 50 largest cities saw double-digit homicides increase, although rates remained well below previous decades. In the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, Chicago had a 51% increase in murders, from 290 to 440, and roughly the same percentage increase in shooting victims, according to the latest statistics from the Department of policeman. Still, overall crime has decreased by 9% compared to the same time period in 2019, fueled by a 26% decrease in robbery and a 19% reduction in criminal sexual assault, police said. Janari is the 38th juvenile victim this year Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday that there were 24 shooting incidents and 33 shooting victims over the weekend. He said the number of shooting incidents and victims was the lowest in July. "But none of this matters when a child loses his life," he said. Brown offered his condolences to Janari's family and said bringing his alleged murderer to justice was "the highest priority for the Chicago Police Department." "A brilliant, loved, athletic, and soon-to-be-one fourth-grader who loved math and basketball was only nine years old when he was shot and killed while doing what all kids in our city should be able to do without Think twice. I was playing with friends on a warm summer afternoon right outside their front door, "Brown said. "Then the shots rang out and now, instead of planning a future, Janari's parents are organizing their children's funeral." Brown said Janari was the 38th youth victim of gun violence this year and that five of those children were under the age of 10. Brown called the reports and community involvement in this incident "the best example" they have seen, but emphasized that the Chicago Police Department needs even more community cooperation to continue to combat the scourge of violent crime in the whole city.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Brad Parks contributed to this report.