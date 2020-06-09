Chicago police officer stripped of police powers after giving protesters the middle finger

Police Superintendent David O. Brown has relieved a police officer of his police powers after he extended his middle fingers towards protesters last Thursday, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) issued Tuesday.

"The officer used a vulgar and offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform. The member will be limited to administrative duties under the direction of the Superintendent," he said, describing the officer's conduct as "improper." "

The Chicago incident is one of many in the past two weeks that saw policemen antagonize peaceful protesters demanding justice in the death of George Floyd. Some have gone further: in one week there were at least nine cases of police officers using excessive force captured by the camera. Several officers have been arrested and charged with crimes. Others have been fired or simply resigned.

On Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had seen a photograph of the officer "giving the finger to the people" and added: "We will find that person and, in my opinion, that person needs to be immediately stripped of his police power and start the process to fire him. "