Chicago police ordered to return to 12-hour shifts, with no days off amid protests

Chicago police were ordered to return to work 12-hour shifts without days off until further notice amid ongoing protests in the city, according to multiple reports.

The order went into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday "as a precaution," police said, according to Chicago WBBM-TV.

It was unclear why long shifts were ordered for officers, but the directive comes after Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old man, was shot dead on Friday by a police officer in Atlanta, in what was described as a homicide. .

The incident sparked riots in the Georgia capital on Saturday night, leading to the burning of a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant and the resignation of police chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as an official agent in 1995.

Police officers had moved officers to a more rigorous schedule two weeks ago amid widespread protests, violence, looting, and civil unrest in parts of Chicago following the death of George Floyd.

During that time, the police made more than 2,000 arrests, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a 9 p.m. curfew and asked the National Guard for help, the newspaper reported.

Distressed Chicago officials had complained to Lightfoot, as looting and riots rampaged through Windy City, calling for help and warning that the vulnerable had lost access to food and medicine.

The video also appeared last week, allegedly showing a group of Chicago police officers "resting" in a congressman's office while looters looted nearby businesses.

The shift change does not affect officers on limited duty status or on scheduled permits, depending on the season. A normal shift is approximately 8 1/2 hours.

