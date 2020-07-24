Chicago Police Protesters Attack Mayor's House After His Call With Trump

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home on Thursday night to demand the disbursement from the city police department, according to reports.

The "Logan Square Lock," as it was called, remained peaceful and even jubilant at times with protesters dancing on the street and celebrating the news that Lightfoot planned to order the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus from Grant Park, FOX reported. 32 in Chicago. There were no immediate reports of arrests.

On Wednesday, Lightfoot spoke to President Trump about his plans to send 200 federal officers to the city to work with the Chicago Police Department amid increased armed violence, including a shooting outside a funeral home. that left at least 15 people injured, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

MAYOR OF CHICAGO LIGHTFOOT DEMANDS INSULTING TEXTS TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE POLICE UNION: "I DO NOT WITHDRAW A WORD"

The president "contacted Mayor Lightfoot this afternoon to confirm that he plans to send federal resources to Chicago to complement ongoing federal investigations related to violent crime. The conversation was brief and direct," the mayor's office said in a statement, according to the Sun -Times. Mayor Lightfoot maintains that all resources will be investigative in nature and will be coordinated through the United States Attorney's office.

"The mayor has made it clear that if there is any deviation from what has been announced, we will seek all available legal options to protect Chicagoans."

Protesters also denounced the alleged beatings of 18-year-old activist Miracle Boyd, during a violent confrontation in Grant Park last Friday in which protesters attempted to tear down the statue of Columbus, according to FOX 32.

Protesters gathered again in Grant Park on Thursday night, and early in the morning, teams on Friday had appeared with a crane to begin removing the statue.