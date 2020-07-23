Chicago police release video of fatal shooting, hoping to catch suspects

Chicago police released surveillance video of a deadly shooting last weekend Wednesday in hopes of arresting two suspects.

The shooting, on a bridge along the Chicago River around 2:30 a.m. Local time Sunday left a man dead and a woman injured, authorities said.

"Detectives are seeking to identify people who were involved in or witnessed the shooting," police said.

The nearly four-minute video shows a group of about 10 men walking across the Wabash Avenue bridge before some of them look down the street. Police point to a man in black pants and a black T-shirt who then pulls out a pistol and holds it in his right hand.

A few moments later, the man opens fire, when another suspect behind him appears to pull out a gun and fire a few rounds.

Chaos occurs quickly when people struggle to cover themselves and fall to the ground.

The murdered man was identified as Gregory Crawford of Maywood, according to the Chicago Tribune. He died in a hospital after being shot in the neck while driving. Her passenger was shot in both arms and was taken to the same hospital.

The shooting was part of another bloody weekend in Chicago that left 10 people dead from gun violence and 60 wounded, including 10 minors, police said.

On Wednesday, police were still trying to identify the bridge shooters whom they considered "armed and dangerous." They advised residents that if they see people or their vehicle, they should call 911 instead of approaching suspects.

Anyone with more information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous suggestion at www.CPDTIP.com.