Chicago police try to combat violence limited by political politics: former chief

Chicago has seen an avalanche of violent crime because the city of Illinois, like the rest of the country, has allowed politics to dictate policies, leaving law enforcement "demoralized" and under attack even in weeks of bloodshed, a former police chief told Fox News.

Former police superintendent Garry McCarthy said the recent surge in violence in Chicago, combined with strained police-public relations, "has been building for a time" as the culture in the city and nation it began to change even years ago.

"The fact is, we must pay attention to this, crime reduction is not turning on a light switch and it happens," he told Fox News on Tuesday. "Chicago, unfortunately, is not willing to stay the course."

McCarthy spent decades with the New York Police Department, including a term as chief of crime control strategies for the NYPD, which oversaw the city's crime trends. He was in charge of the Chicago Police Department from 2011 to 2015.

“In my third and fourth years as a superintendent (of the Chicago Police), we had the lowest murder rates in 50 years in this city. And then things started to change and politics began to dictate policies at the national level with the Michael Brown incident in Ferguson. And the next thing you know, we made a radical change, "McCarthy continued." Basically, we stop doing the things that we know worked. "

He said that police departments, like CPD, know how to fight crime, but are limited in what they can do.

"There is no mystery in this," he said. "We know how to do this. But politics, certainly here in Chicago, and elsewhere in the country, refuses to allow those things to happen. And cultural change is not an easy thing to do. "

In McCarthy's first full year on the job, the number of homicides in Chicago exceeded the 500 mark. The total fell the following year and never reached 500 again during McCarthy's tenure. After he left, the number increased, even in 2016 when it shot up to 762.

Chicago has counted 1,782 shooting victims this year, 550 more than during the same period last year.

During the holiday weekend alone, 17 people were shot to death, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded. The weekend brought the number of homicides for 2020 to 353, which is 99 more than those recorded in the same period last year.

It also follows Chicago's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015.

In total, 13 children under the age of 18 were shot, including the two who died, as of 6 p.m. Thursday until the end of Sunday. Police statistics show that there have been 32 homicide victims under the age of 18 this year compared to 20 at the moment in 2019.

McCarthy emphasized that law enforcement is "under attack" and that people are not being fairly held accountable amid protests of police brutality that have erupted across the country.

"Now, we have a demoralized workforce because the police are absolutely under attack across the country. And it's no different anywhere else. It's happening in New York. It's happening in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, whatever." said. "Here in Chicago, the police are under attack. You have riots And the protesters are not responsible. It's the police for their response. "

The violence in Chicago and New York caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted: "The federal government is ready, willing and able to help, if requested."

McCarthy was fired from his post in 2015 by then Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in an effort to restore public confidence in the police force and its administration. His firing was announced a few days after the court-ordered release of the video showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 16-time Laquan McDonald, a black teenager.

He has defended his handling of the McDonald shooting and the video, which he had opposed publication until the investigation was completed.

McCarthy then led his own run for Chicago mayor, but was unsuccessful, in the February 2019 election.

Associated Press contributed to this report.