Chicago protesters gather at the mayor's house a day after clashes with police





Chicago police said 18 officers were injured in the protest after some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack the officers, according to a statement. Some of the injured officers were taken to area hospitals by paramedics for further treatment, and others were treated on-site.

According to the statement, around 12 people were arrested and could face charges that may include assault on a police officer, mob action and / or other serious crimes.

Protesters and local leaders said the police had used excessive force on citizens during the protest.

Lightfoot, a Democrat, said she supports the right of people to protest, but condemned some protesters and police. "Unfortunately, last night, a portion of the protesters turned violent. Several people came with frozen water bottles, rocks, bottles, cans, and other equipment to drop officers. People in the crowd also threw fireworks and other incendiary devices to the police". , causing injuries in several cases. These violent acts are unacceptable and put everyone at risk, "he said on Twitter. "There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable." At a press conference on Saturday, activists demanded immediate disbursement from the police department. "We have the right to freedom of assembly. We have the right to protest. What happened yesterday was a parody. That is what happens in dictatorships," said Aislinn Pulley of Black Lives Matter Chicago, adding that she saw people beaten by police and officers using tear gas. Amika Tendaji, another member of Black Lives Matter Chicago, said: "We cannot escape this. We cannot make any kind of reforms to make these people act with humanity. They must be rejected." State Senator Robert Peters also called for reforms at the press conference. "We must remove the police from our communities and invest in housing, schools, social services, supermarkets," he said. "That is what elevates our communities." The Civilian Office of Police Responsibility (COPA) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that it is investigating "numerous complaints" of police misconduct. COPA said it has begun preliminary investigations into "the most egregious complaints filed" and that it is watching a "shared widespread video" on social media.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.