Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in the middle of the night: reports

Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Chicago's Grant Park, a week after protesters clashed with city police as they attempted to tear down the statue.

The statue was removed in part to ease tensions between protesters and police as unrest continues in the country's third-largest city, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Videos and still images posted on social media showed the statue wrapped in cloth when a crane stopped to remove the statue from a pedestal before leaving.

It was not immediately known where the statue would be stored, and if it will return soon.

Last Friday, several police officers were injured and several arrests were made during a tense protest in which protesters attempted to tear down the statue, FOX 32 reported in Chicago.

On Thursday, reports said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot planned to remove the statue, as well as another statue of Columbus in Little Italy, Thursday night.