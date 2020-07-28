Chicago residents tell city of Lawrence Jones that state leaders must step up and help end violence

Fox Nation presenter Lawrence Jones joined "Hannity" on Monday after speaking with residents and business owners on the south side of Chicago, the scene of much of the gun violence that has killed dozens of people this month. .

Several local residents who spoke to Jones blamed city and state leaders for failing to suppress violence or for not allowing Chicagoans to adequately protect themselves.

"Fourteen people [were killed] at the funeral home [last week]. That's just around the corner from my house," a man told Jones outside a grocery store. "I drive past all the time. I could have been a victim of that just passing."

When Jones asked another resident if the violence had normalized, the person replied, "It's not normal … it's crazy."

A store owner told Jones that he applied for a firearm permit in late March, but received no response. It was unclear whether the responsibility for the blockade lay with the state or the city.

One resident, when asked if President Trump should be able to send federal police to Chicago, one resident expressed his support.

"I have heard some comments from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and she does not want that kind of action in our city," they said. "But I am for it. We have to do what we have to do."

"It is a trickle effect," said the trader. "It comes from the top. It comes from the people in charge of the city. It comes from the people in charge of the state," an apparent reference to both Lightfoot and Democratic Governor J. B. Pritzker.

Between 6 p.m. On Friday and Sunday midnight, the department recorded 39 shootings and three homicides, compared to 17 shootings and 87 homicides over the weekend of July 4.

