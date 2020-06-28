Chicago shooting kills 20-month-old: "When is this going to stop?"

Shots from vehicle to vehicle on a Chicago street killed a 20-month-old boy sitting in the car seat, according to reports.

The Saturday afternoon shooting in the Englewood neighborhood marked the second time in a week that a boy had become an innocent victim of Chicago's tragic gun violence.

"It seems like it was yesterday, actually it was last Saturday, I was in front of you talking about a 3-year-old boy who was killed in the Austin community, and now here in Englewood, a 20-month-old man was killed." "Chicago Police Chief Operations Officer Fred Waller said, according to CBS 2 Chicago.

"This happens too often," he said. “Many times children are killed by senseless violence, and not only children but also adults. When is this going to stop? When are we going to say enough is enough?

A 3-year-old boy, Mekhi James, was also the victim of a shooting. He was sitting in a car his father was driving when he was hit.

Police said the boy was shot in the chest. A bullet grazed her 22-year-old mother in the head.

They were driving home from a laundry.

According to the police, seven shots were fired at his vehicle.

Detectives believe the boy's mother may have been attacked, the station reported.

Waller said detectives were working "feverishly" to review video images from nearby cameras and search for witnesses in the area.

"We will definitely catch the person who did it. We will catch the person who killed that 3-year-old boy. We will catch the person who killed this child. But that's not going to bring that child back, and that's not going to satisfy that family, "Waller said.