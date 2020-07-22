Chicago shooting near funeral home is the city's latest eruption of violence

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Chicago shooting near funeral home sparks search for suspects

Chicago police continued their search Wednesday morning for suspects who dispersed in various directions after a mass shooting outside a city funeral home.

The attack left at least 14 people injured and sparked new criticism from the city leadership after a concerted rejection of President Trump's call for federal intervention against violence in big cities.

Authorities said a person of concern was being interviewed, but no arrests were reported immediately. The shooting that erupted was the last episode of violence that affected the city.

"All we saw were bodies everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told Chicago WMAQ-TV. "He shot everywhere, everywhere. Legs, stomach, back, everywhere. We thought it was a war here."

– Lori Lightfoot of Chicago tweets against Trump as bullets fly out of funeral home

– Chicago Police Warned of Possibility of Shooting: Report

– Giuliani, Kerik criticize Chicago mayor after mass shootings

– What is behind the violent shootings in Chicago?

Pelosi uses the "Trump virus" label to dig the president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, torched President Trump on Tuesday in his war of words, calling the coronavirus the "Trump virus" in an effort to blame the president's response to the ongoing pandemic .

For the first time since April, Trump on Tuesday revived the White House coronavirus task force meetings and urged Americans to wear masks, warning that the pandemic would likely "worsen" before it improves. COVID-19 was also repeatedly referred to as the "China virus".

However, in statements to CNN, Pelosi suggested that the president's efforts were too small and too late.

"I think that with today's president's comments, he has recognized the mistakes he has made, by now adopting the use of masks and the recognition that this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has worsened before improving due to its inaction and, in fact, clearly, it's the Trump virus," Pelosi said.

– Trump says coronavirus crisis "will get worse before better", pleads with Americans to wear masks

– CNN skips Trump's prepared remarks at a revived coronavirus briefing

– Brian Karem of Playboy magazine yells at McEnany: "Hi Kayleigh, put on a mask!"

– Trump criticizes CNN analyst Playboy reporter Brian Karem in a briefing: & # 39; Loudmouth & # 39;

New York Mayor shown holding Lady Liberty's severed head on mocking placard

New Yorkers' frustration with Mayor Bill de Blasio boiled Tuesday when a banner showing the Democrat wearing a T-shirt with the late Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, and holding the severed head of the Statue of Liberty, unfolded on Staten Island Highway .

The banner artist, Scott LoBaido, explained the banner to the New York Post, saying, "It is what it is doing to New York, it is cutting off the head of the largest city on Earth."

"New York has become a shit hole because of this guy," LoBaido continued. "He hates real New Yorkers: policemen, firefighters … people who built this city." CLICK HERE FOR MORE

– California City Washes BLM Mural After Trump Supporter Requests "MAGA 2020" Exhibition

– Florida man fights coronavirus after son brings him home, infects family

– Kayleigh McEnany on the journalist who denied calling her a "liar": "I will give her the benefit of the doubt"

According to health experts, these N95 masks are unlikely to stop the coronavirus

– George Floyd death: Minnesota judge lifts gag order in former cops case

– Coronavirus led 33% of Americans to make a decision that hurts credit: study

– Trump Fed elects Shelton, Waller can see smooth sailing to Powell central bank

– Overdue taxpayers must file now or face a larger bill, warns the IRS

Shannon Bream was joined by GeoVax CEO David Dodd for a discussion about the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. GeoVax planned to work with a Chinese company to develop a vaccine, but the United States dissolved the partnership in late March. A New York Times report on Tuesday said Chinese hackers, working with the country's intelligence agencies, were trying to steal the U.S. investigation.

