Chicago shootings: girls, 7 and teenagers among victims in violent weekend of July 4







The murdered girl was visiting her grandmother in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday night, playing with other children when a light-colored vehicle pulled up in front of a residence, three suspects came out and opened fire on a group of people, the policeman.

The 7-year-old boy was shot in the head and died at Cook County John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago Police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said. A 32-year-old woman was also shot and went to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

"You have to be tired of this," said CPD chief operating officer Fred Waller. "Chicago's heart breaks again. Austin's heart breaks again. We have to be tired of this because, damn it, I'm tired of this."