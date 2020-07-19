Chicago shootings leave at least 49 people shot and seven killed this weekend





Seven teens, all children, were among those injured in multiple shootings reported since Friday night, police said.

A victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing on the sidewalk in a residential area "when she heard gunshots (and) felt pain," police said in a statement. He went to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh and a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She is in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a 35-year-old man was shot in the neck and died of his injuries at Northwestern Hospital. The 25-year-old man and woman fired police from a car after they were both shot at around 2:35 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. The woman is in good condition but does not cooperate with the police, police said.

Violence follows a trend seen in major U.S. cities this year: A sharp increase in shootings and killings in recent months, even as overall crime reporting has decreased. These trends coincide with the end of pandemic-related closures and mass protests against police violence and racism.