Chicago violence: 15 dead, including 1-year-old boy, killed in weekend shootings

Another violent weekend was recorded in Chicago last weekend, resulting in 15 deaths and 59 injuries, according to a report.

One of the deaths included a 1-year-old boy who was fatally shot and his mother was wounded in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Sincere, Gastón, the boy, was hit by a bullet in the chest on his way home from a laundry with his mother, who was also shot.

Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller told Fox 6 Now that the family is "going through tremendous emotions and tremendous struggles." Authorities do not believe the shooting was random.

There is a $ 25,000 reward in the shooting of a new group called "I'm Saying, Don't Shoot." NBC Chicago reported that the group is comprised of local business owners.

“I am absolutely thrilled that these business owners endorse me to support this initiative. We need to find this killer, ”said Earley Walker, the owner of W&W Towing.

The Sun-Times reported that four children were among the 59 shot in the city. Three of them died.

A 10-year-old girl was also shot dead when she was hit by a stray bullet inside her uncle's home in Logan Square. Preliminary information showed that the shooting came from a group of men who had been shooting at themselves in the block, he said. No one was in custody on Sunday.

"They just can't believe that she went there to her uncle's house and to her other relatives and was waiting for her father to pick her up and then this incident happened," Andrew Holmes, a community activist, told ABC. 7 Chicago.

Experts say non-suicide weapon deaths are on their way to the top last year. The news comes as the American public is dealing with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout, a heightened awareness of racial injustice and vigilance, and deeper political divisions in a presidential election year.

"The pain of losing a child never goes away," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter on Saturday. “As a mother, I am tired of funerals. I'm tired of burying our children. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.