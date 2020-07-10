Chick-fil-A cancels Cow Appreciation Day. But feel free to wear your cow costume at home

The event, which was scheduled for July 14, was rejected due to security concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 2 million people have participated in the festivities in the past.

An increase in coronavirus cases has raised concerns about the safety of workers and customers in restaurants and other places where people gather. Last week, McDonald & # 39; s said it would pause some plans to reopen some of its dining rooms.

In recent weeks, more than a dozen states have reversed reopening plans or returned to stricter mandates.

"We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping service safe as our top priority at the moment," according to an announcement on the Chick-fil-A website.