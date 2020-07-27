Chick-fil-A Celebrates Worker's 90th Birthday With Celebration Of Driving

There is always a way to say "happy birthday".

A Chick-fil-A in Odessa, Texas, found a way to celebrate a worker's 90th birthday despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate while still practicing social distancing, the restaurant workers decided to use the drive-thru.

Ann Mefford, who will turn 90 on Tuesday, according to Fox 24, reportedly spent six weeks at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was concerned that her birthday celebrations would be canceled.

Fortunately, her coworkers weren't going to let the occasion pass without celebrating.

Courtney Ashley, director of marketing for Chick-fil-A, told the media: "I was very concerned, she started to get a little depressed because she didn't think we could do anything." So we agreed with some people that we talked to with the Odessa police, the Odessa fire department, and we thought we're going to do a great fun ride, we'll have a little part before. "

Mefford's co-workers just praised her a lot.

"Em. Ann is the kindest and kindest person you've ever met," Ashley said. "She talks to every person who comes into our dining room, treats them like they're the only people she's seen that day."

His co-workers also said that the current situation has been difficult for Mefford, who is not only a person of people, but is also a hug. However, due to social distancing, she has not been as close to people as she normally is.

However, the driving birthday celebration seemed to improve his spirit.

"I am very happy to see you all," she told the media. "It makes me feel really loved."