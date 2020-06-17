Chief of the civil division of the Department of Justice to resign

Jody Hunt's division defended the administration's policies in court, including in several headline-grabbing cases, such as the fight for congressional subpoenas. The previous Tuesday, Hunt had signed a lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, before the publication of Bolton's revealing book.

Hunt joins a list of senior Justice Department officials who leave their posts before the election, as is typical of many political appointments in the department. CNN reported earlier this month that the chief of the criminal division and the attorney general were planning to resign.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment and to ask about Hunt's replacement.

Before taking over the civil division, Hunt served as chief of staff to former attorney general Jeff Sessions, and before that, he was a career employee for the division.