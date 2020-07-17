Child between 3 shots in Chicago, suspects in custody: police

Two suspects are in custody after three people, including a 5-month-old baby, were shot in Chicago on Thursday night, police said.

The baby sustained an injury to his right eye and was expected to survive after being transported to Lurie Children's Hospital. The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and the 19-year-old was shot in the right shoulder; both were rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their condition stabilized.

During a press conference outside Lurie Children's Hospital, the first assistant deputy. Eric Carter said violence involving children "is not normal for anyone, be it Chicago or any other city in this country," calling it "heartbreaking."

"Nobody's life is taken into account, especially that of a child who has not yet grown up and experienced this world," Carter said, according to Chicago WBBM-TV. "That is quite tragic from what we are seeing now in the world. Country and around the world."

Police say the victims were on the sidewalk around 7:00 p.m. in Old Town, on the north side of town, when an unknown number of people arrived in a vehicle, before leaving and shooting them.

Police tracked down a vehicle that matched the description used by the suspects, which stopped him and detained two people without incident. Police said two weapons were also recovered. There may have been a third suspect who was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to Carter.

Chicago has seen an increase in violence in recent weeks, including the deaths of several children.

After the shooting on Thursday, local resident Shavon Harris said she was returning home from work on Amazon when she stopped to broadcast the scene live, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Harris described the violence as "typical" in the area, adding that he now feared for the safety of his 8-year-old son.

"It's ridiculous. This violence is getting out of hand," added Harris. "It's senseless violence every day."

Detectives in Area Three are investigating the shooting, police said.

