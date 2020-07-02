Childcare is essential to reopen the economy (Opinion)

Even before the pandemic, millions of parents couldn't find affordable, quality child care that matched their work hours or zip codes.

Long waiting lists for a child care position were routine. Now across the United States, the pandemic has created significantly greater challenges for American families to ensure safe and accessible care for their children with the closure of facilities, reduced capacity, and new financial strains on programs, providers, staff, and parents.

In an April survey of more than 5,000 providers by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, almost half reported that they were completely closed. The Center for American Progress (CAP) estimates that without adequate federal support, the coronavirus pandemic could permanently eliminate 4.5 million child care places, nearly 50% of the United States' child care capacity, which was already far below the needs of our country.

People simply cannot return to their jobs if they cannot find care for their children. For the economy to fully reopen, Congress must provide meaningful and robust childcare relief for families and providers.

That's why we introduced the Child Care Act for Economic Recovery, legislation that addresses the most pressing needs of millions of working parents and families, such as those we represent in New York and Massachusetts. The legislation builds on efforts by Congress to address the diverse needs now recognized in the child care space, including stabilizing the child care sector through the Child Care is Essential Act and improving child care facilities. for the health and safety of children.

To ease the unsustainable bond facing American families, our legislation would more than triple federal guaranteed childcare funding from $ 2.9 billion a year to $ 10 billion a year over the next five years, with the requirements of The state's equalization for the temporarily suspended increase, to help reduce more – and middle-income families can pay for care.

This funding would support work and reduce disparities in childcare accessibility and the educational opportunity gap, and multi-year funding would provide employers and workers with security and stability during the economic recovery.

Our bill also includes a $ 10 billion milestone for state grants to help assess the long-term structural challenges facing child care facilities and make essential adaptations, reconfigurations, and expansions in response to the coronavirus.

The legislation would specifically support essential workers, with $ 850 million in global social service grant funds, through September 30, 2021, to states in consultation with the state's leading child care agencies to obtain rapid funding for support child care and adult day. caring for adults who cannot care for themselves: those who have had to be at work during this crisis and need support to keep their families healthy and safe while helping their communities.

Recognizing that several states have considered child care workers to be essential, our bill goes above and beyond to make this recognition at the federal level for all child care workers.

Childcare is not a luxury, it is a necessity, so our bill makes the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit fully refundable for the first time, making it fully accessible to families who need it most. And our bill goes further by doubling the amount of qualified child and dependent care expenses to $ 6,000 for a qualified person and $ 12,000 for two or more qualified people.

It would also provide a reimbursable credit to child care providers to cover the costs of rent, mortgage and utilities and a reimbursable credit for employers to reimburse the costs of child and dependent care of their employees.

Additionally, the legislation would allow employers to allow employees to roll over their dependent care flexible spending account contributions until next year. And it would expand the employee retention tax credit to help employers of domestic workers retain those employees.

The provisions of our bill are not only good for families, but are critical to maintaining an equitable economic recovery.

Until Congress acts, the economic crisis will persist and families and businesses will suffer. As schools navigate to reopen while operating remotely, learning opportunities and healthy development of young children's access in quality child care settings become even more crucial.

While Republicans in Congress urge a wait-and-see approach to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic collapse, we hear directly from families and providers struggling under the weight of the pandemic and unable to survive without additional relief from the federal government . .

As chairmen of the House and Appropriations and Forms and Media House Committees, we are committed to providing significant relief to American workers and families during this time of great need and uncertainty.

The Child Care Act for Economic Recovery is a necessity for child care providers struggling financially for the coronavirus, for families needing to return to work while ensuring their children are well cared for, and for the US economy. USA, which depends on a fully committed workforce and strong investments in our future through quality early childhood education.