Children in China locked up for 10 days in an internet addiction camp

The facility is one of several hundred training camp-style detox centers that have opened in China in the past ten years, amid growing concerns about the amount of time young people spend online.
On Tuesday, court documents show that four men, named Wu, Ren, Zhang and Qu, were convicted of unlawful detention after 12 youths were held in solitary confinement at the Yuzhang Academy in Jiangxi province, for up to 10 days. Eleven of the victims were under the age of 18 at the time.
Wu was sentenced to almost three years in prison, while Ren and Zhang received two years and seven months and one year and ten months, respectively. Qu was sentenced to 11 months.
The facility made headlines as early as 2017, after the local government announced it would investigate allegations of strict corporal punishment being used against students in an attempt to "cultivate the moral character of teens," according to media reports. state.
According to the state tabloid Global Times, alumni accused Yuzhang Academy staff of putting new students in "little black rooms" with nothing more than a blanket and pot to go to the bathroom.
"He was being watched all the time," a former student, named Xuan, told the Global Times in 2017.
The Chinese government has taken a number of steps in recent years to combat internet addiction. In November, Beijing announced a curfew for people under the age of 18 to stop playing online videos until late at night. During the week, they can play up to 90 minutes and up to three hours on weekends.