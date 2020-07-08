Children in China locked up for 10 days in an internet addiction camp

The facility is one of several hundred training camp-style detox centers that have opened in China in the past ten years, amid growing concerns about the amount of time young people spend online.

Despite widespread censorship and tight government control, China has one of the world's largest Internet user bases, with more than 850 million people accessing the web, including around 200 million online users. between 15 and 35 years old.
Treatment camps saw a boom in popularity in the years after China's decision to officially recognize internet addiction as a mental disorder in 2008, but a string of negative headlines and allegations of serious physical abuse has raised growing concerns in the last years.
In 2014, a 19-year-old girl died in Zhengzhou city in Henan province, after she was allegedly beaten by instructors at an internet detox center, according to Chinese state media reports. Other reports have alleged that the camps have used treatments similar to electroconvulsive therapies (ECT).

On Tuesday, court documents show that four men, named Wu, Ren, Zhang and Qu, were convicted of unlawful detention after 12 youths were held in solitary confinement at the Yuzhang Academy in Jiangxi province, for up to 10 days. Eleven of the victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

China fears that young people are addicted to video games. Now it's imposing a curfew

Wu was sentenced to almost three years in prison, while Ren and Zhang received two years and seven months and one year and ten months, respectively. Qu was sentenced to 11 months.

The facility made headlines as early as 2017, after the local government announced it would investigate allegations of strict corporal punishment being used against students in an attempt to "cultivate the moral character of teens," according to media reports. state.

According to the state tabloid Global Times, alumni accused Yuzhang Academy staff of putting new students in "little black rooms" with nothing more than a blanket and pot to go to the bathroom.

"He was being watched all the time," a former student, named Xuan, told the Global Times in 2017.

The Chinese government has taken a number of steps in recent years to combat internet addiction. In November, Beijing announced a curfew for people under the age of 18 to stop playing online videos until late at night. During the week, they can play up to 90 minutes and up to three hours on weekends.

Minors in China are prohibited from playing online video games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
In May 2019, the Chinese government introduced an anti-addiction system for children by adding a "youth mode" to 18 popular video sites, which restricted user usage times and content.

