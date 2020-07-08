Children in China locked up for 10 days in an internet addiction camp





The facility is one of several hundred training camp-style detox centers that have opened in China in the past ten years, amid growing concerns about the amount of time young people spend online.

Despite widespread censorship and tight government control, China has one of the world's largest Internet user bases, with more than 850 million people accessing the web, including around 200 million online users. between 15 and 35 years old.

Treatment camps saw a boom in popularity in the years after China's decision to officially recognize internet addiction as a mental disorder in 2008, but a string of negative headlines and allegations of serious physical abuse has raised growing concerns in the last years.

In 2014, a 19-year-old girl died in Zhengzhou city in Henan province, after she was allegedly beaten by instructors at an internet detox center, according to Chinese state media reports. Other reports have alleged that the camps have used treatments similar to electroconvulsive therapies (ECT).