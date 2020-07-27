Children may be less hiding their feelings amid the coronavirus pandemic

"The energy he was spending trying to do it made him feel almost like a trapped animal," Berlin said. "I really couldn't get in touch with how I felt about something because I was in constant panic mode."

Then came the closure generated by the coronavirus. Now, away from those pressures, she has been able to access her full range of emotions, whether it's relief from being home or anxiety about what to come. "It has become totally his," Berlin said.

Books such as Peggy Orenstein's "Boys & Sex" 2020 recounted the problems that boys faced: a simplistic view of male normality that separated them from their full humanity, from interests and feelings and expressions that are not biologically male or female, but they are culturally marked in that way.

"Children face negative long-term physical and mental health outcomes from socialization to emotional suppression," said Orenstein. That is: many boys start early on the path that leads to toxic masculinity.

Emotional literacy for adolescent children

That is why psychologist and author Michael C. Reichert has been conducting emotional literacy workshops for teens.

Before schools closed, I would teach children who enrolled in their in-person groups of 40 to 50 teens to understand, acknowledge, and express their feelings, something most had been raised to crush or ignore.

And then the world closed, and his workshops at a children's school outside of Philadelphia went online. The emotional impact on his clients was intense.

"What I saw was a growing desperation on the part of these children (16, 17, 18) to connect with someone who understands what they are going through," he said. "They couldn't find him with their families. They were desperate to find him among them."

These boys, and young men, became more expressive, more emotional, and more connected, even in a virtual environment.

Girls have been at the cultural short end of the stick in many ways, having to fight legal battles to fund their sports teams and education alike, and prove that their brains are naturally no less fit for science. But children also face many gender pressures.

One in three boys has internalized cultural messages to be dominant, physically strong, violent, emotionless, denigrating girls and viewing them as sexual objects, according to a 2018 report, The State of Gender Equality.

Meanwhile, 82% of children had heard someone being insulted for "acting like a girl," which meant crying or being sensitive or emotional, according to the report. Much of that reaction is rooted in homophobia, the fear that a boy acting or dressing or looking like "a girl" turns out to be homosexual. Such behavior, according to the report, was "implicitly improper."

That pressure to be traditionally masculine has affected boys in all aspects of their lives, including at school. Reichert has related how most boys are "relational learners," which means they learn best when they feel emotionally attached to their teachers, as do many girls. "They really depend on a connection with their teachers or coaches to participate," he said.

It's a finding that was barely recognized a decade ago, so children who acted or couldn't focus were labeled "wild by nature," Reichert said. Many people assumed that children's behavior was rooted in biology, rather than the relentless cultural messages they received.

"The way to deal with a child who is not acting or who is a headache is to dominate or punish him," she said, when in reality emotional connection is the straightest way to help them academically. But in a world that tells kids not to connect emotionally, that was a huge challenge.

Now some are seeing the cultural armor cracking amidst the pressure of the pandemic, which has caused so much destruction and loss that it's hard for anyone not to show emotion around them.

The pandemic eases some social pressures

Perhaps, Orenstein said, the pandemic "eased a certain kind of social pressure they felt to act, because they are in a more private space. They can tear down the wall a little more."

Zachary Frankel, 15, returned to the Boston area from a boarding school in England in March. Like everyone, he has no idea what school will be like for him this fall, which fills him with anxiety that is so pervasive right now.

But because she's quarantined with her parents, she can't hide it, and that's a good thing.

"It has become more visible because we are so close all the time," he said. "If someone is having a bad day, it's easier to see them and it's better to face them head-on." Her family talks about those complicated feelings, as many are doing now, even publicly.

Sports stars like Michael Phelps and Kevin Love have opened up about the importance of taking care of their mental health during this period of turmoil, or have discussed their emotional struggles. Others have found the opposite: an opportunity to express their positive feelings as well.

Building a community of support

Berlin, who started Build Up Boys earlier this year, already knew that boys needed to resist narrow definitions of gender before the pandemic.

Berlin launched the group in part to make room for his own children, who were more emotionally inclined and often made fun of him. As his family takes refuge there, "my oldest son has been able to access his joy more," he said.

There were dozens of organizations to build girls' self-esteem and courage, and programs for older boys around violence prevention and sexual consent. But few organizations taught young children to be respectful, empathetic, and kind, and to seek an emotional connection with others, even while being active and playful.

"This is a human right," said Berlin. "All children should be able to understand each other emotionally."

"The desperate quarantine strait and Covid have legitimately needed children more openly," Reichert said. "It allowed them to be realistic about the types of issues that would have been much more difficult for some of them: domestic violence and other difficulties in their families; the pressures of performance; feeling that they are not up to the task."

But being in touch with emotions doesn't make it easy to navigate them. Reichert said the children he works with face enormous challenges.

"I heard them talk about being micromanaged by their parents and others or not having the opportunity to be with their peers and experience that consensual validation," he said. "They are dealing with all kinds of interruptions and disappointments, from not being able to be recruited for sports, to delaying SAT exams, to the complete interruption of their lives."

But in naming those disappointments, he said, the boys were "talking more openly to each other about how much they needed each other."

The boys who participate in Reichert's workshop can be kind, caring and caring, he said, without fear of being reprimanded or rejected by their peers. They are learning that it doesn't behave "like a girl" to have those qualities, they are human traits that should belong to everyone.

The question remains whether this new emotional openness will follow these children back to the classroom once they return. But the pandemic, even with all the havoc it has caused, has presented an opportunity to see children, their needs and struggles, in a new way.

"Covid's extreme stress has revealed that the problem is not children; it is the childhood we make them," said Reichert.

"If we create a different set of norms, make a different space, and look at children with open eyes, we will see that they are relational and emotional human beings," he said. "Behind the mask is a beating heart."