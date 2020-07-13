Children should go back to school, but … (opinion)

I am a youth soccer coach. I love helping my players develop their skills and seeing the joy they get from playing. After losing the entire spring season due to the pandemic, I was thrilled when the state gave us the go-ahead to resume training for our teams again. The training was a little different: physically distanced, without scrimmages, limited group size, but we were back on the field, in our happy place.

The first day of training you could see on the faces of the players how excited they were to see their friends. How happy they were to have a ball at their feet. Nothing has changed in the last two weeks of training: they (and I) are delighted to be there. And we all knew that this physically distant training was only a problem over time. Massachusetts has done incredibly well in removing cases, and all the coaches (and myself) believed that on July 6 the restrictions would be lifted and normal training and games would begin.

But we didn't get the green light. The state determined that some team sports, including soccer, were at high risk for infection. Our return to the real game has stopped, seemingly indefinitely.

Outdoors, the virus can be diluted in the air, making activities somewhat safer. Soccer has some short-range interactions, but because the players play a specific position, there aren't as many interactions. And we have all heard that children are not as likely as adults to have adverse infection outcomes.

The only one at higher risk for serious results here is me … you know, the old man. But coaches can distance themselves on the field. Coaches really don't need players in a group. We can do this for sure!

He was mad.

But then a trusted friend asked what would happen if starting a youth team increases infections in the community. What if those increased infections resulted in schools being unable to open because community transmission increased? Which was more important to me? Reopening of schools or youth sports?

My answer: I want both! I bet those of you who are parents too.

This whole pandemic is an enigma. There are no easy solutions, only compensation.

No matter what precautions we take within a classroom, we cannot open schools if there is significant community outreach. Period.

Even in countries where daily cases are low, schools are becoming an epicenter of community outbreaks, and the waves of those outbreaks permeate the entire community at large.

In Australia, where they reported only 10-20 new cases per day for most of June, an outbreak at a school spread between teachers and students, and then spread to the community. As of July 9, the outbreak included 58 students, 21 employees and 14 households, a total of 119 new infections, and the number is growing daily. This outbreak, and other groups developing around Melbourne, shuttered a city of 4.5 million people over the next six weeks to suppress the outbreak.

There is a similar story in Israel, where authorities closed nine schools and quarantined nearly 7,000 people after the diagnosis of 244 students and staff infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 infections. Dr. Udi Kliner, the top Israeli Health Ministry official who testified before the Israeli Parliament on July 7, said: "Schools, not restaurants or gymnasiums, turned out to be the worst megafectors in the country." Israel's cabinet members have suggested that a second closure of the country may now be inevitable.

If we open schools but don't open them safely, the ramifications will spread in our communities, well beyond the playground.

We must start by reducing community transmission. We must get new cases in our low, very low school districts. The average public school size in the United States is 576 students. If we are seeing a community-wide incidence of SARS-CoV-2 of 1-2%, as we are currently seeing at some of our critical points, then between six and 11 students attending a typical public school will have an active infection, which It could be passed on to his classmates and teachers at school.

We must invest in the infrastructure of our schools. Decades of tight budgets and unfunded educational mandates have led to neglect of our school buildings. This deferred maintenance, especially of school climate systems, must be addressed immediately. The air quality inside our classrooms will help determine how efficiently the virus moves between susceptible individuals and, in turn, how many people become infected. We must prioritize improving air quality by bringing more fresh air into our classrooms and improving air filtration. We must make our buildings healthy!

The healthy buildings approach to address Covid-19 in schools has been spearheaded by Dr. Joseph Allen at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Allen and his team published a guide to help schools reduce the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection when they reopen. This is a required reading guide for school reopening committees. However, to implement some of these infrastructure suggestions set out in the guide, capital investments are required. The federal government has provided bailouts for businesses and individuals, but if we want schools to reopen in the fall, it's time to invest in our schools.

While there are community infections in your area, masks are a must. We know that masks reduce respiratory droplet emissions. Masks are our first line of defense to stop the virus at the source. Nobody likes to use them, but they are important to stop the transmission of the virus indoors. For young children, the comfort of the mask is more important than the type of mask. Find one that is comfortable and that your child does not have to readjust frequently. For older students and teachers, higher quality masks are a must: two layers of fabric are better than one, and surgical masks are better.

Invest in the faculty and safety of staff. There are already enough teachers who care about their health and will not be returning to our children's classrooms this year. There is no group of backup teachers ready to jump into classrooms if our current teachers become infected. If teachers and staff become infected and ill, they will be out of the classroom for at least three weeks. Some will die. When people chose a career as a teacher, they never agreed to risk their lives to teach our children during a pandemic.

We have to protect the teachers who choose to return. Teachers need basic infection control training, need fewer students and more support from their administration, and need adequate personal protective equipment provided so they can do their jobs with minimal risk to their health.

There are a host of other things to consider for school safety during a pandemic that are explained in detail in the CDC guide and the Schools Guide to Health. Of vital importance is the health of 56 million children who are asked to return to classrooms in the fall.

Covid-19 disease in school-age children may be rare, but that reason alone is not enough to restart schools without putting in place all the necessary protections to create a safe workplace. Now there is research showing that schools are increasing infection rates in the community and we must do our part to make sure schools are safe for everyone who enters those hallways.

This means that we must lobby our local, state, and federal leadership to provide the necessary resources for safe schools. And we, even the world's youth coaches, must do our part to ensure that the infection rates in the community are low enough to allow our children and their teachers to enter the fall semester with confidence.