Children with ADHD can now receive a video game, according to the FDA





The video game, called EndeavorRx and approved on Monday, will be prescription only and aimed at children ages 8-12 with certain types of ADHD.

It will be used in conjunction with other treatments, such as doctor-directed therapy, medications, and educational programs.

ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder that is usually first diagnosed in children and can last into adulthood.

Approximately 4 million children ages 6 to 11 are affected by ADHD, whose symptoms include difficulty staying focused and paying attention and difficulty controlling behavior.