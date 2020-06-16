Children with ADHD can now receive a video game, according to the FDA

It will be used in conjunction with other treatments, such as doctor-directed therapy, medications, and educational programs.
ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder that is usually first diagnosed in children and can last into adulthood.
Approximately 4 million children ages 6 to 11 are affected by ADHD, whose symptoms include difficulty staying focused and paying attention and difficulty controlling behavior.
This is the first game-based therapy to receive marketing authorization from the FDA for any condition, the agency said.
The game, which can be downloaded as an application on a mobile device, was released for commercialization after the FDA reviewed five clinical studies that included more than 600 children.
The agency noted that some negative effects, such as frustration, headache, dizziness, emotional reaction and aggression, were reported, but said no "serious" adverse effects were reported.
As they play, kids lead an avatar through an obstacle-strewn course, collecting goals to earn rewards.
Akili, the company that created EndeavorRx, has said that kids should interact with the game 30 minutes a day, five days a week over the course of a month-long treatment cycle.
A representative from Akili said that gaming was shown to improve attention function in the target population.
"We are proud to make history today with the FDA decision," said Eddie Martucci, Akili's CEO, in an organization press release.