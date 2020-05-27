Children's games creator says he embraces the series' gay identity

In addition to continuing the murderous exploits of the infamous killer doll, the next Chucky The television program will also provide an opportunity to recognize the various forms of self-identification that the Child's play series has acquired over the years. One of these, an unintended gay identity, has now been discussed by franchise creator Don Mancini.

When Child's play debuted in 1988, there certainly was no intention of creating an LGBT icon in a three-foot toy serial killer, but Mancini is aware that the series has developed such insight into its multiple installments, and is one of which he is happy to to accept.

"We have embraced, over the years, a kind of franchise-specific gay identity. I think it's just being aware of what's going on in the culture and what's going on in the spirit of the time at any given time , and then use Chucky to address those issues in an interesting and fun way. We connect it as a different metaphor depending on the time we are in. "

Although the horror world is generally more accepting of marginalized people, as it is a community effectively made up of outcasts who in one way or another do not properly fit in with the rest of society, Mancini is one of the few successful writers who is also openly gay. , with Laughs Kevin Williamson and Cultivators from Hell Clive Barker being some others.

Although the series does not specifically challenge the trope of & # 39; Bury Your Gays & # 39; prevailing in horror and thriller, which states that non-straight characters are considerably less likely to exit the story still breathing, portraying the two identifiably gay characters that the series has featured, Chucky's girlfriend David and Cult of chucky Jesse, they were considerably less stereotyped than could have been portrayed. Chucky's seed introduced the gender fluid Glen / Glenda, and it could even be argued that, as a living doll, Chucky himself is technically non-binary, although he displays typically masculine characteristics.

Despite the fact that the rights of LGBT people have progressed in the three decades since the series' debut, there is still a long way to go, with legislation allowing homophobia to exist in many insidious ways, while in some countries even it is a state requirement. For all your absurd camp, Child's play He's given those people something to hold on to, and you can only hope that the new TV show will continue to do so.