The Netflix horror series Archive 81 is a show that will chill you to the bone. The series follows the life of an archivist whose job is to store and maintain and restore damaged videotapes. While doing his job he comes across a certain tape that takes a creepy turn. As he begins to investigate his surroundings, he discovers that there are some creepy things happening behind closed doors.

What is the series about?

The official synopsis reads: “Archive 81′ follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”

When is the series coming?

Netflix is bringing this spine-chilling series on January 14, 2022.

Who are in the cast?

The series is based on Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger’s podcast of the same name. James Wan (also known for “Insidious”) is the series executive producer. Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner who is acclaimed for works like “The Boys,” “The Vampire Diaries, and “Outcast”. We will also see Evan Jonigkeit, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, and Ariana Neal as Jess in the cast.

What is the cast saying about Archive 81?

James Wan said, " Archive 81 is an incredibly unique and chilling horror series that I'm excited to bring to Netflix. With a talented team of cast and creators, we plan on delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of the genre. Evan Jonigkeit said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this project! The scripts are creepy as hell but also so beautifully written. I can't wait for people to see what we've been up to. Becca Sonnenshine said, "As a fan of horror myself, I am really excited to work on a show that celebrates the genre while also bringing something new and unexpected to audiences. The team at WanHouse has been incredible partners, and I know that we are all going to create something truly special."

Why you should watch Archive 81?

The series has a talented and passionate cast and crew. The horror genre is the one that always is a hit with audiences. Unlike any other horror series, you will not see crooked witches or blood-curdling demons and spirits. It will be an original story that is something different, yet still frightening.