China & # 39; harmed & # 39; by withholding information about the coronavirus

Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, said China did a "bad service" by not allowing scientists to speak transparently about the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.

"I think the Chinese authorities did not allow scientists to speak as openly and transparently as they could really do a poor service," Fauci told John Catsimatidis on his AM 970 radio show on Sunday.

Fauci said that if Chinese scientists had been able to sound the alarm earlier about person-to-person transmission of the virus, the number of cases worldwide could have been reduced.

"Because at the beginning of the outbreak, they claimed this was just an animal-to-human transmission," he said.

"And there really wasn't a person-to-person transmission at all. And they held that line for a few weeks. And then it became very clear when scientists were able to talk about it, that there was, in fact, person-to-person transmission … Yes, it is another example of the unfortunate situation of lack of transparency from the beginning, "said Fauci.

President Trump criticized China for failing to warn the world about the severity of the virus after the first cases were reported in Wuhan in late December and then was not transparent about the number of infected in the country.

He also accused China of using its influence with the World Health Organization to delay crucial real-time reports on the pandemic.

A report last week said China held back by providing WHO with complete patient and case data and did not release a genetic map of the virus until more than a week after three other labs decoded it.

The Associated Press report said the delay in genetic data slowed down the development of a vaccine and the lack of concise information on the number of cases made it difficult to determine how fast COVID-19 was spreading worldwide.

There are almost 7 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, and more than 400,000 have died from the virus.