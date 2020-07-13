China announces retaliatory sanctions against US officials over Xinjiang measures







Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying revealed the new sanctions at a press conference on Monday, calling on the United States to "stop interfering in China's international affairs."

Among the US officials appointed by Hua are Senators Rubio and Cruz, both former presidential candidates, US Representative Chris Smith, Ambassador-General for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, and the Congressional Executive Commission on China.

"I must point out that Xinjiang's affairs are China's internal affairs and the United States has no right to interfere," Hua said.

"We urge the US to immediately withdraw its wrong decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs or undermining China's interests. And we will make further reactions based on the development of the situation."