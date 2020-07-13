China announces sanctions against Rubio and Cruz for Uighur Muslims

China on Monday announced sanctions against a number of US officials, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for legislation aimed at punishing senior Chinese officials for Beijing's alleged treatment of minority Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, according to multiple reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said sanctions against US officials would begin on Monday. The Republican senators, both prominent China critics, were listed by Hua as targets of the "corresponding sanctions."

Others include Ambassador General for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, US Representative Chris Smith, RN.J. and the Congressional Executive Commission on China, which monitors human rights and submits an annual report to President Trump and Congress, according to Reuters.

ADMINISTRATION OF TRUMP CHINESE OFFICIAL SANCTIONS ON HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES AGAINST THE IYGHUR MUSLIMS

"The actions of the United States seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, seriously violate the basic norms of international relations and seriously damage relations between China and the United States," Hua told reporters during a daily briefing. "China will respond more depending on how the situation unfolds."

It is unclear what the new sanctions will entail against US officials.

The measures come just days after Washington sanctioned a Communist Party secretary and other Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

"The United States will not stand idly by as the CCP (Chinese Community Party) carries out human rights abuses against Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labor, arbitrary mass detention and forced control from the population, and tries to erase their Muslim culture and faith, ”Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement announcing State Department sanctions.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING CROSS-BORDER AID TO SYRIA, AFTER RUSSIA'S OPPOSITION

The sanctions were targeted at three senior officials in Xinjiang, rendering them and their family members ineligible to enter the US Pompeo said additional visa restrictions were being imposed on other officials believed to be involved or they are responsible for abuses against minorities.

UN experts have said that at least one million Uighurs and other Muslims are detained in detention centers in Xinjiang, according to Reuters. China, which initially denied the camps existed, labels them as training centers aimed at eradicating terrorism and extremism, as well as providing people with new skills. Detainees are allegedly subjected to forced labor, forced abortion, sterilization, and other abuses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. movements and China's response were said to be largely symbolic because officials probably don't have much financial or legal contact with the countries, Bloomberg reported.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.