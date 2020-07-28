China announces suspension of Hong Kong extradition treaties as consequences of new security law continue

China announced Tuesday that Hong Kong will suspend extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom after the group of countries took similar steps in response to its controversial new security law.

The events take place when New Zealand became the fourth member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence exchange alliance, which also includes the United States, to announce the suspension of its extradition treaty with the semi-autonomous territory.

"Judicial cooperation has been politically manipulated by Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, a wrong move that damages the conditions for such cooperation and deviates from its purpose of defending justice and the rule of law," said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Wenbin. BBC as saying.

"Therefore, China decided that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will suspend its fugitive criminal surrender and mutual assistance in criminal matters agreements with Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom," he added.

Hong Kong's new security law, which makes it easier for China to crack down on any activity that authorities consider subversive with secessionist goals, has come in for worldwide criticism.

Following the example of Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, New Zealand trusts China as its largest trading partner and has often tried in the past to avoid direct political confrontation.

But Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the new law runs counter to China's commitments to the international community.

"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent of China," he said.

New Zealand has also updated its travel tips to warn its citizens about the risks they face under the new law.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the movements as New Zealand following her principles.

"We have a mature relationship with China," said Ardern. “There have been times when we have taken different positions. Obviously it will be one of them. "

The Chinese embassy in Wellington, led by Ambassador Wu Xi, said Tuesday that New Zealand should stop interfering.

"The New Zealand government's decision is a serious violation of international law and the basic rules that govern international relations," the embassy said in a statement. "It is a great interference in China's internal affairs. The Chinese side has raised its grave concern and strong opposition."

The United States, according to the BBC, has also signaled that it plans to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

China says the new security law is necessary to combat terrorism and separatism and prevent Hong Kong from becoming a base to undermine the power of the Chinese state. Generally, cases will be tried in Hong Kong, but the law allows for continental jurisdiction in some circumstances.

Associated Press contributed to this report.