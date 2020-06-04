China celebrates Tiananmen anniversary with repression and ban on vigil in Hong Kong

BEIJING – China tightened controls on dissidents as pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and elsewhere looked for ways to mark the 31st anniversary on Thursday of the crushing of the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

That came after Hong Kong authorities took the extraordinary step of canceling an annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park of semi-autonomous Chinese territory for the first time in 30 years.

Authorities mentioned the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite the recent reopening of schools, beaches, bars, and beauty salons. Hong Kong has had relatively few cases of the virus and life has returned to normal in the city of 7.4 million.

However, China has long detested the vigil, the only activity allowed on Chinese soil to commemorate victims of the crackdown, which remains a taboo subject on the mainland. Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people were killed when tanks and troops stormed central Beijing on the night of June 3-4, 1989 to dissolve weeks of student-led protests that are considered a threat to the authoritarian rule of the Communist Party.

"We all know that the Hong Kong government and the Chinese government really don't want to see candlelight in Victoria Park," said Wu & # 39; er Kaixi, a former student leader who was number 2 on the list of most wanted from the government. the repression

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/640/320/Tiananmen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "

The troops of the People's Liberation Army stand guard with tanks in front of Tiananmen Square after crushing the pro-democracy demonstrations of students in Beijing, June 10, 1989. (Associated Press) "/>

"The Chinese Communists want us all to forget what happened 31 years ago. But it is the Chinese government itself reminding everyone that they are the same government that 31 years ago suppressed peaceful protesters and in the last year, the same government did the same in Hong Kong, "he told The Associated Press in Taiwan, where it now resides.

Tiananmen Square, where thousands of students had gathered in 1989, was quiet and largely empty on Thursday. Police and armored vehicles were sentinels on the vast surface of the plaza. Few pedestrians lined up at security checkpoints where they must show identification to be allowed to pass as part of mass surveillance measures nationwide aimed at quelling any dissent.

The cancellation of the vigil also comes amid a tightening of Beijing's control over Hong Kong, with the National People's Congress, China's ceremonial parliament, moving on to pass national security legislation that circumvents Hong's local legislature. Kong and could severely limit the freedom of expression and political activity of the opposition.

In Hong Kong, a law is being passed to make it a crime to disrespect China's national anthem, and 15 known veteran activists have been arrested and accused of organizing and participating in illegal protests. Those actions are seen as part of a constant erosion of civil rights that Hong Kong was guaranteed when it was handed over from British rule to China in 1997.

"The ban comes amid an alarming acceleration in attacks on Hong Kong's autonomy and the weakening of the rights and freedoms of the Hong Kong people guaranteed by Hong Kong and international law," said Sharon Hom, executive director of Human Rights in China. a declaration.

Despite the vigil ban, the Asian financial center braced itself for "emerging" protests of the kind that erupted in the city during months of anti-government protests last year that often led to violent clashes between police and protesters.

Thousands of people were arrested for the protests, which were sparked by proposed legislation that could have seen suspects extradited to mainland China where they could face torture and unfair and politically biased trials.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China's Patriotic and Democratic Movements, which organizes the annual vigil, has called on the people of the city to light candles at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) and plans to broadcast the commemorations live on its website www.64live.org.

Alliance President Lee Cheuk-yan said protesters were still planning to gather in the park to mourn the victims of the massacre and show their support for the democratic cause in China. It was unclear what form the activity would take or how many would attend. The entrance to the park was blocked by police barriers on Thursday.

"The Hong Kong government tried to please or show loyalty to Beijing and ban our meeting even before national security enters. But we are determined," Lee said at a kiosk set up by the group to distribute flyers in the busy business district of Causeway Bay. near the park.

Other vigils, virtual and otherwise, are planned elsewhere, including in Taiwan, the self-styled island democracy, whose government again this year asked Beijing to acknowledge the facts of the crackdown.

That prompted a strong response from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who called the statement "complete nonsense."

"Regarding the political unrest that occurred in the late 1980s, the Chinese government has had a clear conclusion. The great achievements we have achieved … have fully demonstrated that the development path that China has chosen is completely correct, which is in line with China's national conditions and has won the sincere support of the Chinese people, "Zhao told reporters. in a daily briefing.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo marked the anniversary of the crackdown Tuesday, a day after federal forces used tear gas to drag peaceful protesters out of a park outside the White House.

Pompeo tweeted criticism of China and Hong Kong for banning the vigil before meeting privately with a group of Tiananmen Square survivors at the State Department. That also drew criticism from China.

Along with exchanges of rhetoric, China's small beleaguered dissident community has again come under increased scrutiny by authorities. Many have been placed under house arrest and their communications with the outside world have been cut, according to human rights groups.

China has released the last of those arrested for directly participating in the Tiananmen protests, but others seeking to commemorate them have been arrested again for continuing their activism.

They include Huang Qi, founder of the 64 Tianwang website who tried to expose the official wrongdoing. Reportedly in poor health, he is serving a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of leaking state secrets abroad.