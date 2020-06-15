China closes 10 more neighborhoods, sacks officials amid coronavirus resurgence: reports

Officials in China closed more neighborhoods and fired officials on Monday amid fears of a new market-linked coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, according to multiple reports.

At least 10 residential communities near the Yuquandong market in Beijing's Haidian district were blocked after "multiple cases" were found over the weekend.

Residents were ordered to undergo home quarantine and undergo nucleic acid tests to detect the virus. All the infections were reportedly linked to the Xinfadi Market in Fengtai District, southern Beijing, identified as the center of a new group of cases.

"The risk of spreading the epidemic is very high, so we must take resolute and decisive action," Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing city government, said at a press conference on Monday, according to The Guardian.

Authorities announced 49 new cases on Monday, 36 of which were linked to the Xinfadi market, which closed on Saturday and caused the closure of 11 other residential communities in the area.

The wholesale food market is considered the largest in Asia, accounting for about 80 percent of Beijing's supply of agricultural products, according to Reuters. Xinfadi is approximately 20 times larger than the seafood market in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is said to have originated.

At least two Fengtai district officials were fired on Monday, as well as the market manager "failed to implement" proper virus prevention and control work, according to state media.

The city had also ordered tests for all of its workers and demanded that anyone traveling there be isolated for two weeks.

The National Health Commission has informed 177 people undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Meanwhile, 115 people were isolated after showing signs of the disease or testing positive without symptoms.

Beijing had already spent 55 days in which the only new infections were citizens returning from other countries. They have now reported a total of 79 cases in the past four days, according to the news organization.

On Sunday, authorities said 59 people had tested positive out of the approximately 70,000 who received evidence, The Guardian reported. On the same day, Hejian said that Beijing had entered "an extraordinary period."

The new cases reported in recent days mark the highest daily total of coronavirus cases in China in two months, which led Beijing to suspend the restart of some classes and reverse the relaxation of some measures of social isolation.

They are considered alarming due to strict travel restrictions and quarantine measures implemented in the city.

Beijing health officials said the genetic sequence showed that the strain of the virus causing the new outbreak was related to that of Europe, although it was unclear whether it was being spread by the movement of people or the transport of food.

China has reported at least 84,335 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 4,638 of the virus, although some have argued that those numbers have not been reported, which the country denied.

