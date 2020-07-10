China dismisses US reach on arms control talks saying "has no interest"





Beijing "has no interest" in any of those negotiations, said a statement from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement Thursday that the United States "appreciates China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations," the day after a senior Chinese diplomat said Beijing would be happy to join. to the talks if the United States agreed to reduce its number of nuclear weapons to match those of China.

"I can assure you that if the United States says they are ready to go down to the Chinese (nuclear weapons) level, China will be happy to participate the next day. But actually, we know that is not going to happen," said Fu Cong, chief of the arms control department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Fu was referring to the Trump administration's ongoing attempts to renegotiate the New START Treaty (the latest nuclear weapons control pact) and the United States' insistence that any renewed treaty must include China.