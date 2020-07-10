China dismisses US reach on arms control talks saying "has no interest"

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement Thursday that the United States "appreciates China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations," the day after a senior Chinese diplomat said Beijing would be happy to join. to the talks if the United States agreed to reduce its number of nuclear weapons to match those of China.
"I can assure you that if the United States says they are ready to go down to the Chinese (nuclear weapons) level, China will be happy to participate the next day. But actually, we know that is not going to happen," said Fu Cong, chief of the arms control department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.
Fu was referring to the Trump administration's ongoing attempts to renegotiate the New START Treaty (the latest nuclear weapons control pact) and the United States' insistence that any renewed treaty must include China.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, issued Fu's comments positively during an online defense forum organized by the European Union, calling them "positive indications and developments in the position China".
"Frankly, it sounds a little bit like we're negotiating previously," Billingslea said. Characterizing Fu's comments as a "declared willingness to enter into negotiations, albeit with some preconditions," the US nuclear envoy said that "it seems to us that the next prudent step will be to sit down and discuss … I would recommend that they also sit down. down with Russia. "
A fraction
Critics say the United States' insistence that Beijing join the deal is an attempt by Trump administration officials who oppose international arms control treaties to create a poisonous pill that guarantees negotiations will fail. Beijing has repeatedly rejected the idea of participating in the talks because its nuclear arsenal, estimated at around 320 weapons, is a fraction of the 5,000 nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States are believed to possess.
Billingslea has said that China is involved in a "rapid build-up" aimed at achieving "nuclear parity" with the United States and Russia. The United States has informed other nations of its intelligence about China's nuclear program, Billingslea said.
On Thursday, Ortagus said Billingslea "will invite the Chinese government to join in bona fide negotiations in Vienna, Austria. The United States also recommends that China meet with Russia as soon as possible to consider next steps for trilateral arms control negotiations. We will all bring different perspectives and goals to the negotiating table and you will surely have disagreements. But it is time for dialogue and diplomacy between the three largest nuclear weapons powers on how to prevent a new arms race. "
But a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said China "has no interest in joining Russia and the United States in their bilateral negotiations," noting a recent briefing in which Fu attacked US policies.
Speaking to the press in June, Fu noted, "US officials have recently been making a lot of noise about China joining the US-Russia deal on nuclear weapons reduction. They even tweeted a photo on stage. " reference to a photo that Billingslea tweeted showing Chinese flags on a table before a meeting with Russia.
"Vienna is about to start. China is not showing up," the nuclear envoy wrote in the June 22 tweet, even though China was not expected to participate. "Beijing still hides behind #GreatWallofSecrecy about its nuclear build-up and many other things. However, we will proceed with #Russia."
"China has made its position known on numerous occasions," Fu said, referring to the photo and Beijing's refusal to participate for a long time.
The Chinese official said that given "the big gap" between China's nuclear arsenal and that of the United States and Russia, "it is not realistic" to expect China to join the negotiations.
"The United States knows very well the huge gap between Chinese and American nuclear arsenals, both in terms of quantity and sophistication. And they are determined to widen this huge gap," Fu said.
The Trump administration has focused on developing new nuclear weapons.