China drowns: 8 children drown in the river trying to save themselves

Eight children drowned in a river in southwest China after one fell and the others jumped in to help, state media said Monday.

The children, described as elementary school children, had gone to play on a beach on the Fu River on Sunday, according to the state network CCTV.

Their bodies were recovered on Monday morning.

They came from Mixin, a town near Sichuan province on the outskirts of the sprawling metropolis of Chongqing. No further details are available immediately.

Heavy rains had been forecast for the area, but it was unclear if the weather was a factor.