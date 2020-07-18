China fights new coronavirus outbreak in far western Xinjiang

China is facing yet another outbreak of COVID-19, this time in the vast northwest region of Xinjiang.

The country's National Health Commission reported 17 new cases in the provisional capital of Urumqi on Saturday. Local authorities have moved quickly to try to contain the virus, reducing public transportation and sealing off some residential neighborhoods. Traveling outside the city has also been restricted

Although China has largely contained the virus that started there last year and devastated Wuhan City, the Xinjiang outbreak indicates the difficulty of controlling it forever. In June, Beijing faced its own outbreak that resulted in at least 330 infections.

The Xinjiang region is home to a large population of Chinese Muslims, known as Uighurs, and the Chinese authorities have long been accused of human rights violations in the area. President Trump imposed sanctions on the country last month for the issue.

