China houses fugitive biologist linked to the military in the United States, says the FBI

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

China houses fugitive biologist linked to the military in the US: FBI

A biology investigator who falsely denied a role within the Chinese military to obtain a visa and gain entry to the United States is being sheltered at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, according to court documents filed by the FBI.

The filing is part of a document citing other cases in which Chinese citizens allegedly lied on their U.S. visa applications by concealing their military affiliations.

Tang Juan, a researcher at the University of California, Davis, indicated in his J-1 visa application that "he had never served in the military, but the open source investigation revealed photographs of her in the uniform of the Civilian Panel of the EPL [Army of the Liberation of the People], and that she had been employed as a researcher at the Military Medical University of the Air Force, which is another name for FMMU [Fourth Military Medical University], "said the FBI.

Later, during an interview with FBI agents on June 20, Tang "denied having served in the Chinese military, asserting that he did not know the meaning of the badge on his uniform, and that it was necessary to wear a military uniform to attend FMMU because it was a military school."

Portland Mayor joins protesters, demanding he step down

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, joined the protesters for an open-air rally Wednesday night, but instead of finding harmony within the group, Ted Wheeler was unceremoniously told to resign.

Protesters who projected four key lawsuits on the Multnomah County Justice Building side, including a 50 percent removal of the police department and the release of all protesters from the jail, also cited their resignation as a lawsuit.

Protesters said the city should redirect police money to the community, "especially the black community."

When Wheeler started speaking, however, the screams and teasing of the crowd almost drowned him out. So he thanked attendees for opposing the "occupation" of the city by the Trump administration and asked them to continue resisting the presence of federal agents.

Geraldo Rivera criticizes the & # 39; extravagant & # 39; Biden's Trump racism claim

Fox News correspondent general Geraldo Rivera wasted little time Wednesday night defending President Trump after alleged 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden accused the president of being racist.

In an interview on "Hannity," Rivera told the prime-time presenter if Trump made a similarly "deranged" comment about Biden, Democrats and mainstream media would quickly "explode."

"He is not racist. I have known him for 45 years," Rivera said.

"He is not racist. I have known him for 45 years," Rivera said.

"That Biden says he is the first racist elected, that shows how disconnected Joe Biden is. Twelve presidents of the United States were slavers," Rivera argued. "Joe should do a little research before doing an outrageous charge like that. So deranged from reality."



– North Carolina man who won the $ 10 million lottery prize charged with murder

– Trump volunteers to take the coronavirus vaccine & # 39; first & # 39; or & # 39; last & # 39 ;, defends Birx in an interview with Dr. Marc Siegel

– Lady Liberty stands up – amid the lightning in New York Harbor

Derek Chauvin, sacked Minneapolis police officer, and his wife charged with tax crimes.

– Tom Cotton criticizes the NY Times for directing the opinion piece of a Chinese scientist who criticizes the response of the US virus.

– The White House and the Republican Party agree virus tests in a new aid bill

– Coronavirus made the stock market an investment favorite for 28% of Americans: study

– Austin wins new Tesla factory, Musk thanks Tulsa

Sean Hannity he belittled the wave of violent crime that hit major cities in the United States, such as Portland, Chicago and New York, citing Democratic mayors and governors, who, according to him, had not fulfilled their most basic duties, their most basic responsibilities , to maintain law and order.

