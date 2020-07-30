China is suspected of hacking the Vatican. This is why





But China and the Vatican are expected to begin delicate negotiations in September to renew a secret agreement on the control of the Catholic Church in China. Chinese leaders may have been looking for an advantage: insight into how the Holy See planned to get closer to the negotiating table, according to a report released Tuesday by Recorded Future, a threat intelligence firm.

The names of the suspicious groups, such as Mustang Panda and RedDelta, recall the world of the cape and dagger of the medieval Catholic Church, when the Pope sent powerful envoys to royal courts around the world. But the report is less Dan Brown than careful data analysis. He accuses China of using malicious software to break into the Vatican's internal networks.

"Our investigation uncovered an alleged state-sponsored campaign in China targeting multiple high-profile entities associated with the Catholic Church before the likely renewal of the interim agreement between China and the Vatican in September 2020," Recorded Future analysts wrote in a report released Tuesday.

Targeting the Vatican, the report continued, was part of China's ongoing plan to take control of the country's underground Catholic church, whose leaders are not approved by the Chinese Patriotic Association.