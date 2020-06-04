China knife attack in kindergarten injures at least 39

BEIJING (AP) – A school security guard injured at least 39 people in a knife attack in a kindergarten in the south China Thursday morning, state media reported. The reason remains unknown.

The attack was a horrifying setback to deadly attacks on schools in China in recent years that led to security improvements and that authorities largely attributed to people who held a grudge or had unidentified mental illness.

The local government in Cangwu County in the Guangxi region said 37 students and two adults were injured to varying degrees in the attack.

Chinese state media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school with the last name Li. The suspect had been detained while an investigation was underway, they said.

The state television network CCTV said 40 had been wounded, three seriously, including the school principal, another security guard and a student.

In previous attacks, a woman with a knife injured 14 children in a kindergarten in the western city of Chongqing in October 2018.

Nearly 20 children died in school attacks in 2010, prompting a response from senior government officials and prompting many schools to add doors and security guards.

Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.