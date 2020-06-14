China, Korea, and Egypt Report Increased Coronavirus Cases as Restrictions Tighten

China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in two months on Sunday, and infections in South Korea also increased, showing how the disease can reappear as restrictions on business and travel are lifted.

Meanwhile, Egypt reported its largest daily increase on Saturday. Infections increased in some US states. USA As President Donald Trump lobbied for companies to reopen despite warnings from public health experts.

China had 57 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours to midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest since mid-April and included 36 in the capital, Beijing, a city of 20 million people.

All of Beijing's cases were related to its largest wholesale food market, which closed on Saturday, the China News Service reported, citing the city's disease control agency. He said 27 worked there and nine had direct or indirect exposure.

The Xinfadi market closed after 50 people tested positive for the virus in the first confirmed cases in the Chinese capital in 50 days.

The world is seeing more than 100,000 recently confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

China, where the pandemic began in December, and other countries that suffered early, such as South Korea, Italy and Spain, have seen the number of new infections decrease. Brazil, India, the United States and other countries are seeing huge increases.

China responded to the outbreak with the world's most intensive anti-disease controls, isolating cities with some 60 million people and shutting down much of its economy in steps that were later followed by other governments.

The ruling Communist Party eased most travel and business limits after declaring victory over the disease in March. There are still some restrictions, including a ban on most foreign travelers arriving in the country.

On Saturday, Beijing authorities blocked 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. White fences sealed off on a highway leading to apartment buildings and drivers were required to show identification to enter the area.

The South Korean government reported 34 more cases of coronavirus, adding to an upward trend in infections.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 30 of the new cases occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area, where half of the country's 51 million people live. New cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, religious services, a large-scale e-commerce store, and door-to-door vendors.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced 1,677 new confirmed cases. Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world and has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus. The country has reported 1,484 deaths and 42,980 confirmed cases.

In the United States, the number of new cases in the southwestern Arizona state has increased to more than 1,000 per day from less than 400 when the state shutdown was lifted in mid-May, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Governor Doug Ducey does not require Arizona residents to wear masks in public despite warnings from outside public health experts.

Elsewhere, bar owners in New Orleans were preparing to reopen. San Francisco restaurants resumed outdoor seating on Friday and the California government allowed the reopening of hotels, zoos, museums and aquariums.

The states of Utah and Oregon suspended the reopening of their economies due to an increase in cases.

The latest Chinese cases brought the continent's total to 83,132, with 4,634 deaths, according to the Health Commission. South Korea has reported 12,085 cases and 277 deaths.

Also on Sunday, China's air regulator announced that China Southern Airlines was to suspend flights between Dhaka, Bangladesh and the southern city of Guangzhou for four weeks after 17 passengers on Thursday's flight tested positive for the virus.

Beijing allows each airline to make one flight per week on each route. Under rules announced June 4, a route will be suspended for one week if five passengers on a flight test positive and four weeks if the number increases to 10.

In Europe, France's highest administrative court ruled Saturday that concerns about the virus no longer justify banning public protests.

The decision of the Council of State allows demonstrations and marches as long as health protections are respected. Events must be declared in advance to local authorities and should not be considered a risk to public order.

The ruling came in Paris as an unauthorized protest against police violence and racial injustice. Police had detained at least 15,000 protesters in a planned march by the city on Saturday, citing restrictions related to the virus at any gathering of more than 10 people.