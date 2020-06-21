China must be held accountable for the destruction of Covid-19

If China had been communicative and transparent about the scope and spread of Covid-19, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved, since the US USA And other countries could have acted on the information about the virus sooner and might have had valuable precautionary measures or policies in place to prevent Covid-19 from spreading and causing so much death. This seems clear, although we are still trying to find out what Chinese officials knew and when they knew it, and how much blame falls on Chinese central government officials or local and provincial authorities.

The United States has already spent trillions of dollars in an attempt to prevent a total economic collapse, and it will be years before the final bill is added. If the global Covid-19 catastrophe was prompted by intentional wrongdoing or reckless disregard by the Chinese government and its top officials, American corporations, business owners, and taxpayers should not be left to bear the brunt of the resulting damage.

China must be held accountable. There are options that policy makers, the business community, and the American people should consider, and all reasonable steps should be on the table.

China has a long history of damaging actions towards the US. And it is important to remember that China often does not act in the best interest of the United States.

For starters, cyber intrusions, including the theft of trade secrets from American corporations, in order to take advantage of Chinese business interests and benefit the Chinese military, have resulted in billions in losses. In 2017, the FBI arrested a Chinese citizen on suspicion of aiding the theft of personal information in 2015 from millions of Americans, both inside and outside the government, who were stolen in a hack by the Office of Personnel Management. In February, a US federal grand jury. USA He accused four members of the Chinese armed forces of hacking into the credit rating agency Equifax and stealing the personal information of millions of private US citizens in one of the largest recorded hacks. Also in corporate hacks, American companies have been left with huge losses.

Separately, illegal shipments of synthetic fentanyl opioids from China have fueled the opioid crisis in the United States and contributed to thousands of deaths in recent years, according to the Justice and State departments. So far, the United States has received nothing more than an empty guarantee from the Chinese government on the problem; Meanwhile, China has denied that it is the primary source of fentanyl in the United States.

"President Xi said he would stop fentanyl in the United States. This never happened and many Americans continue to die!" President Trump tweeted last year.

The list goes on. China has used Chinese students in US universities. USA To collect information and recruit spies, prompting the FBI to warn universities about the activity. Chinese manufacturers have long sold dangerous products in the United States, but have not been held liable in American courts.

All of this happened before "Covid-19" became part of our daily lexicon.

Several members of Congress have submitted or are working on legislation that would remove China's sovereign immunity, the immunity granted to nation-states from prosecution in the courts of other countries, for possible irregularities leading to the spread of Covid-19, and these proposals warrant serious bipartisan consideration. Congress should consider expanding these measures to deal not only with China's possible incitement of the coronavirus crisis, but also to hold China accountable for its state-sponsored cybercrime.

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives have introduced legislation to strip China and other foreign governments of immunity if they intentionally misled other countries about Covid-19.

Several of these bills follow the model of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. We advocate for JASTA on behalf of the 9/11 community to ensure that families and victims have full access to the courts of the United States to file claims against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. JASTA has allowed the lawsuits against Saudi Arabia to proceed with the discovery, and the September 11 families, along with the American public, are now much closer to learning the facts about the Saudi government's alleged involvement in the attacks. Meanwhile, alarmist warnings that JASTA would expose the US USA A "reciprocal" claims abroad, which ignored the narrow framework of JASTA and dishonestly analogized our legitimate activities with intentional and illegal irregularities, have been completely unfounded. No such risk has materialized.

The creation of a similar exception to sovereign immunity for China, based on its role in the coronavirus crisis, deserves serious and careful consideration. This should be a bipartisan search.

The Missouri Attorney General has already filed a lawsuit against China, and other states should consider doing the same, both to preserve available legal remedies and to ensure that the issue receives the attention of lawmakers it deserves.

Compensation for damages to the interests of the United States for any Chinese wrongdoing around Covid-19 should be included in the portfolio of issues that are discussed as part of diplomatic commitments between the United States and China in the future. And there is another option: The President, under the doctrine of dispossession, has the authority to formally file a claim on behalf of injured American citizens to a foreign government for redress. Throughout its history, the United States used this power to secure compensation on behalf of Americans for a wide range of foreign government irregularities: piracy of American ships, world wars, terrorism. But unfortunately, today, foreign governments have learned that the United States is unlikely to hold them accountable.

Hopefully, as we evaluate how to investigate what China did and did not do when Covid-19 began to spread, and hold its government accountable for any deliberate decisions or gross negligence that caused harm to the rest of the world, we will continue to note that if China would take shortcuts at home, those decisions would have consequences for the rest of the world.