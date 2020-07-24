China offers a billion dollar loan to Latin America and the Caribbean to access its Covid-19 vaccine

"The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the vaccine developed in his country will be a public benefit of universal access, and that his country will designate a loan of $ 1 billion to support access (to the vaccine) for the nations of the region, "the statement said. said.
During a daily briefing on Thursday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked China after the loan was announced.
"We are very grateful to China, to the Chinese government, the president, remember I had the opportunity to speak to him on the phone, we asked him for support with medical equipment, there have been many aid flights from China."
"There has always been a sufficient supply of equipment, medicine, and now there is this offer," he added.
Wednesday's virtual meeting was chaired by Mexico's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, and Wang Yi. Their counterparts from Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay also joined.
He said the meeting "would consolidate the consensus between the two parties on the joint fight against the pandemic, consolidate mutual political trust, maintain multilateralism" and build a community with a shared future for the regions.
Government responses to the virus have radically differed in Latin America, however, the region's informal workforce and high levels of inequality are among the factors driving the growing outbreak.
