China oil tanker explosion kills 19 people

The tanker carrying liquefied natural gas exploded at a highway exit ramp in Wenling, a coastal city in Zhejiang province, according to Xinhua.

On Sunday, Zhu Minglian, deputy mayor of Wenling City, said the truck was traveling between Ningbo and Wenzhou. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, Zhu added.

People are still missing and a rescue effort is underway, according to local officials.

Aerial footage of the scene shows multiple collapsed buildings adjacent to the Wengling West Expressway exit.