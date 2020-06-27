China opened an embassy on a small and remote Pacific island during the pandemic. This is why

The opening of a Chinese embassy in Kiribati, a nation of 33 atolls and reef islands in the central Pacific, might have seemed strange, especially during a pandemic. Only three other countries have embassies in the island state: Australia, New Zealand and Cuba.

However, Kiribati is the site of increasing geopolitical competition.

Last September, it changed diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. China views the autonomous island of Taiwan as a breakaway province and has poached seven of its diplomatic allies since 2016.

And this week, Kiribati pro-Beijing President Taneti Maamau, who oversaw the country's diplomatic change, won a closely watched election after campaigning to tighten ties with China, defeating an opposition rival who sympathized with Taiwan.

Kiribati is the latest example of Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific, consisting of a series of resource-rich islands that control vital waterways between Asia and America.

The picturesque islands have long been aligned with the U.S., which has a large military presence, and allies such as Australia, the region's largest donor and security partner. But in recent years, many have forged closer ties with China due to Beijing's diplomatic and economic reach, creating a flaw in geopolitical tensions.

Now, when Canberra and Beijing pour aid into the region, the prospect of a travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and Australia has given the rivalry a new dimension.

Deeper reach

In 2006, then Prime Minister Wen Jiabao became the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit the Pacific Islands. He pledged 3 billion yuan ($ 424 million) in concessional loans to invest in resource development, agriculture, fisheries, and other key industries, indicating Beijing's interest in the region.

Today, Beijing is its second largest donor, after Australia, according to data compiled by the Lowy Institute, an Australian group of experts.

For the Pacific Islands, which have a combined GDP of about $ 33.77 billion, less than 1% of China's total GDP, China has been a crucial partner during the pandemic.

Chinese health experts have given advice on how to fight the coronavirus through videoconferences with their counterparts in the 10 countries of the Pacific Islands that share diplomatic relations with Beijing.

In March, China announced the donation of $ 1.9 million in cash and medical supplies to countries to help them combat Covid-19. It has also sent medical supplies, protective equipment and test kits, according to statements by Chinese embassies in the region.

Chinese medical teams are working in countries like Samoa, helping local health authorities draft guidelines on how to control the coronavirus. In Fiji, specialized military vehicles have been provided.

According to the World Health Organization, the Pacific has reported 312 cases and 7 deaths, most of which are in the US territory of Guam.

So far, the islands have largely avoided the coronavirus thanks to their remoteness and early blockade measures. But local communities could face devastating consequences if the virus were affected, due to inadequate medical care and a lack of testing capacity, experts warned.

"China's engagement in the Pacific today has been fueled by opportunism, they are trying to gain as much influence as they can," said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Island program at the Lowy Institute.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denies this, saying that China's assistance to the countries of the Pacific Islands is "genuine" and has "no political ties".

But stronger ties can be helpful in times of need.

In May, when China faced a global backlash over its early management of the coronavirus outbreak, it turned to the Pacific for support. Days before the World Health Assembly meeting in May, ministers from 10 Pacific Island nations joined a video conference at Covid-19 called by China.

The meeting ended with a brilliant affirmation of China's response to the coronavirus.

"This is what the Chinese government needed," said Denghua Zhang of the Australian National University in Canberra.

In a joint press release after the event, Pacific Island nations praised China for its "open, transparent and accountable approach in taking timely and robust response measures and sharing its containment experience."

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed China for the pandemic, while Canberra has angered Beijing with its call for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus.

Australia intervenes

China's coronavirus assistance to the Pacific, however, pales in comparison to the financial support provided by Australia. Last month Canberra said he was spending A $ 100 million ($ 69 million) to provide "rapid financial support" to 10 countries in the region, with money redirected from his existing aid programs.

Australia also recently announced that it will broadcast popular national television shows such as "Neighbors" and "Masterchef" to seven countries in the Pacific Islands, a move widely seen as a soft power push to counter China's growing influence.

"The Australian government has clearly recognized that there can be no place for creating a vacuum, (either) hard power, soft power, the aid front or the medical front," said Pryke.

"They cannot walk away from any void for fear that China may fill it."

This was on Australia's radar before the pandemic. After taking office in 2018, Prime Minister Scott Morrison launched his "Pacific Step Up" initiative, which includes increased foreign aid and the establishment of a $ 1.5 billion infrastructure fund for the region.

Travel bubble

One way the pandemic could affect geopolitical rivalries in the Pacific is to selectively reduce travel restrictions between countries.

As Australia and New Zealand control the coronavirus, their politicians are talking about opening the borders to each other, creating a travel corridor, or "travel bubble", between the two nations.

Both countries had successfully flattened their coronavirus curves in late April, although Australia now faces an increase in cases in the state of Victoria.

Pacific island nations, such as Fiji, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands, have applied to join the plan.

So far, a plan between the Pacific Islands and China for a similar travel bubble has not been publicly reported. At the moment, China appears to be focusing on its neighboring borders: its southern province of Guangdong has been arguing with Hong Kong and Macao over a travel bubble.

Coronavirus blockades have put great pressure on the tourism-dependent economies of the Pacific nations, and Australia and New Zealand are the main source of tourists there. In 2018, the two countries contributed more than 1 million foreign arrivals to the Pacific region, representing 51% of tourist arrivals, according to a report by the South Pacific Tourism Organization. In comparison, 124,939 Chinese tourists visited the Pacific Islands in 2018, a decrease of 10.9% over the previous year.

Some Australian politicians are also eager to see a trans-pacific bubble.

Dave Sharma, a member of parliament for the ruling liberal party, wrote in The Australian newspaper last month that the listing would financially help Canberra's Pacific neighbors and ensure that they "continue to see Australia as their partner of first choice."

"Strategic competition in the Pacific is alive and well, with China and other countries seeking to play a bigger role. It is important that our influence and footprint in our nearby neighborhood is visible," he wrote.

While geopolitics is not the primary driver of a travel bubble, rather, the key driver is the need to get economies back on track, Pryke said, lifting travel restrictions between Australia and the Pacific Islands would ensure some geopolitical gains for Canberra and Wellington

"In a way, Australia and New Zealand would become gatekeepers of access to the Pacific as the pandemic continues worldwide. Therefore, that would give Australia and New Zealand more geopolitical advantages," he said.