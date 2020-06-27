China opened an embassy on a small and remote Pacific island during the pandemic. This is why

The opening of a Chinese embassy in Kiribati, a nation of 33 atolls and reef islands in the central Pacific, might have seemed strange, especially during a pandemic. Only three other countries have embassies in the island state: Australia, New Zealand and Cuba.
However, Kiribati is the site of increasing geopolitical competition.
Last September, it changed diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. China views the autonomous island of Taiwan as a breakaway province and has poached seven of its diplomatic allies since 2016.
And this week, Kiribati pro-Beijing President Taneti Maamau, who oversaw the country's diplomatic change, won a closely watched election after campaigning to tighten ties with China, defeating an opposition rival who sympathized with Taiwan.
Now, when Canberra and Beijing pour aid into the region, the prospect of a travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and Australia has given the rivalry a new dimension.
Deeper reach
For the Pacific Islands, which have a combined GDP of about $ 33.77 billion, less than 1% of China's total GDP, China has been a crucial partner during the pandemic.
So far, the islands have largely avoided the coronavirus thanks to their remoteness and early blockade measures. But local communities could face devastating consequences if the virus were affected, due to inadequate medical care and a lack of testing capacity, experts warned.
"China's engagement in the Pacific today has been fueled by opportunism, they are trying to gain as much influence as they can," said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Island program at the Lowy Institute.
But stronger ties can be helpful in times of need.
In May, when China faced a global backlash over its early management of the coronavirus outbreak, it turned to the Pacific for support. Days before the World Health Assembly meeting in May, ministers from 10 Pacific Island nations joined a video conference at Covid-19 called by China.
The meeting ended with a brilliant affirmation of China's response to the coronavirus.
"This is what the Chinese government needed," said Denghua Zhang of the Australian National University in Canberra.
The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed China for the pandemic, while Canberra has angered Beijing with its call for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus.
Australia intervenes
"The Australian government has clearly recognized that there can be no place for creating a vacuum, (either) hard power, soft power, the aid front or the medical front," said Pryke.
"They cannot walk away from any void for fear that China may fill it."
Travel bubble
One way the pandemic could affect geopolitical rivalries in the Pacific is to selectively reduce travel restrictions between countries.
As Australia and New Zealand control the coronavirus, their politicians are talking about opening the borders to each other, creating a travel corridor, or "travel bubble", between the two nations.
Both countries had successfully flattened their coronavirus curves in late April, although Australia now faces an increase in cases in the state of Victoria.
So far, a plan between the Pacific Islands and China for a similar travel bubble has not been publicly reported. At the moment, China appears to be focusing on its neighboring borders: its southern province of Guangdong has been arguing with Hong Kong and Macao over a travel bubble.
Some Australian politicians are also eager to see a trans-pacific bubble.
Dave Sharma, a member of parliament for the ruling liberal party, wrote in The Australian newspaper last month that the listing would financially help Canberra's Pacific neighbors and ensure that they "continue to see Australia as their partner of first choice."
"Strategic competition in the Pacific is alive and well, with China and other countries seeking to play a bigger role. It is important that our influence and footprint in our nearby neighborhood is visible," he wrote.
While geopolitics is not the primary driver of a travel bubble, rather, the key driver is the need to get economies back on track, Pryke said, lifting travel restrictions between Australia and the Pacific Islands would ensure some geopolitical gains for Canberra and Wellington
"In a way, Australia and New Zealand would become gatekeepers of access to the Pacific as the pandemic continues worldwide. Therefore, that would give Australia and New Zealand more geopolitical advantages," he said.