China orders closure of US consulate, dismisses Houston espionage charges & # 39; unfounded & # 39;

China responded on Friday and ordered the closure of the US consulate in the western city of Chengdu, in apparent retaliation for the recent Trump administration order that Beijing close its consulate in Houston amid allegations of espionage.

The White House says Chinese agents inside the Texas consulate have been trying to steal scientific data from facilities in the state, including the Texas A&M medical system.

"The US allegations are false inventions," the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

Beijing on Wednesday promised to retaliate over Houston's closing order, which included a weekend deadline, calling the United States move an "unprecedented escalation."

Charlamagne Tha God names Biden & # 39; Donkey of the day & # 39; for declaring Trump the & # 39; first & # 39; POTO racist

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God, host of "The Breakfast Club," criticized Joe Biden for calling President Trump the "first" racist president to be elected, continuing his verbal assault on the alleged Democratic candidate after a tense verbal exchange. with Biden in May.

On Wednesday, Biden pointed to the president's alleged racism, suggesting that it is historical compared to his predecessors.

"No sitting president has done this. … No Republican president has ever done this. There is no Democratic President. We have had racists and they have existed and have tried to be elected president. He is the first to have it, "Biden said.

However, Charlamagne declared Biden's "donkey of the day" on Thursday for his comments.

AG Barr notes that homicide is the leading cause of death for young blacks: "those lives matter"

At an event announcing plans to deploy federal agents in major cities like Portland, Oregon and Chicago to calm the unrest, Attorney General William Barr noted this week that the leading cause of death for young blacks was homicide.

"The main danger to life in our downtown communities is violent crime," said Barr. "The leading cause of death for young black men is homicide. … Each of those lives matters. "

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide is the leading cause of death for non-Hispanic black men ages 1-44.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide is the leading cause of death for non-Hispanic black men ages 1-44.

Homicide is the cause of 35.2 percent of deaths in black men ages 1 to 19 and 28.9 percent of black men ages 20 to 44. The next leading cause is unintentional injury, followed by suicide for the younger age group and heart disease for the latter.

