China orders the United States to close consulate in Chengdu amid growing dispute

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, escalating a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades.

The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week that Beijing close its consulate in Houston after Washington accused Chinese agents of trying to steal medical and other investigations in Texas.

China's Foreign Ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its "wrong decision."

Chinese-US Relations have deteriorated amid a growing array of conflicts including trade, managing the coronavirus pandemic, technology, allegations of espionage, Hong Kong, and allegations of abuse against Chinese ethnic Muslims.

"The move by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the United States," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

"The current situation in China-United States. Relations is not what China wants to see. The United States is responsible for all of this," the ministry said. "Once again, we urge the United States to immediately retract its wrong decision and create the necessary conditions to get the bilateral relationship back on track. "

On Tuesday, the Trump administration ordered the Houston consulate closed in 72 hours. He alleged that Chinese agents attempted to steal data from the facilities, including the Texas A&M medical system.

The ministry on Thursday dismissed the charges as "malicious slander" and warned that the closure of the Houston consulate was "breaking the bridge of friendship" between the two countries.

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other continental cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang, and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.