China orders the United States to shut down the Chengdu consulate in apparent retaliation for the Houston shutdown order

China on Friday ordered the closure of the US consulate in the western city of Chengdu in apparent retaliation by the Trump administration that closed the Houston consulate in China on allegations of espionage.

"The move by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the United States," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

"The current situation in China-United States. Relations is not what China wants to see. The United States is responsible for all of this," the ministry said. "Once again, we urge the United States to immediately retract its wrong decision and create the necessary conditions to get the bilateral relationship back on track. "

The Trump administration says Chinese agents inside the Texas consulate have been trying to steal scientific data from facilities in the state, including the Texas A&M medical system.

"The US allegations are false inventions," the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

On Wednesday, Beijing promised to retaliate for a US order to close its Houston consulate before the weekend, calling the decision an "unprecedented escalation."

"China demands that the United States reverse the wrong decision. If the United States were to move forward, China would take the necessary countermeasures, "said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

The closure of the consulate and the espionage charges come amid tensions between the two countries over trade and the coronavirus and Hong Kong.

The Trump administration has also imposed visa restrictions on some Chinese journalists and canceled visas for Chinese graduate students linked to military schools.

A few hours before China ordered the closure, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech: "If we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century that Xi Jinping dreams of, the old paradigm blind commitment to China simply will not, "The Times reported.

Following the order to close the Houston consulate, the State Department said the United States "will not tolerate the PRC's violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair business practices, the stealing American jobs and other egregious behavior. President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations. "

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other continental cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang, and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

Associated Press contributed to this report.