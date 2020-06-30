China passes national security law for Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Hong Kong media reports that China passed a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, raising fears that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory.

The South China Morning Post newspaper and public broadcaster RTHK, both citing unidentified sources, said the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress voted unanimously to pass a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday.

There was no official confirmation from the central government in Beijing or Hong Kong officials.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declined to comment on the national security law in a weekly meeting with journalists, saying it was "inappropriate" for her to do so while the Standing Committee meeting was still in progress.

The legislation aims to curb subversive, secessionist, and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in city affairs. It follows months of anti-government protests that sometimes turned into violence in Hong Kong last year.