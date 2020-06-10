China removes pangolin scales from traditional medicine list

Although pangolin scales are made from keratin, the same material found in human nails and rhino horn, traditional Chinese medicine promotes the belief that they improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation.
"These actions by China will have a real impact, these are critical steps that needed to be taken if real conservation was to happen for these animals," said David Olson, director of conservation at WWF Hong Kong.
"Most of the demand for pangolin comes from traditional Chinese medicine and consumption. That is what is driving this large-scale illegal trade."
Sophia Zhang, director of the Pangolin Working Group of the China Foundation for Green Development and Biodiversity Conservation, said that while she was satisfied with the result, she felt it came "a little late."
"Many years have passed. How many pangolins have already been hunted and killed?" she said.
Devastating impact
Despite the fact that China banned the import of pangolin products in 2018, the trade continued, with large shipments regularly intercepted on its way to the country.
But Steve Blake, Wildaid's chief representative in Beijing, said there has been a growing public movement within China in recent years pressing for more protection for pangolins.
"The momentum has been building for years … when this news was announced yesterday, it was trending on (Chinese) social media with more than 150 million views," he said.
& # 39; Don't wait & # 39;
The virus has now infected more than 7 million people worldwide since it was detected last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, including at least 84,000 cases in mainland China.
According to a team of researchers from Duke University and Los Alamos National Laboratory, the virus repeatedly switched genes with similar strains that infect bats, pangolins, and a possible third species before jumping into humans.
The researchers concluded that while it was too early to blame pangolins for the pandemic, it was clear that people should reduce their contact with wild animals that can transmit new infections.
But experts said that for both bans to be effective, they must be properly applied by authorities and combined with public education campaigns.
"They need better enforcement and greater public awareness to reduce demand, make sure the public is aware of the risks of consuming these products and the impact on the environment," he said. "It takes a little time."
Zhang of the Pangolin Working Group said he was concerned that the damage to pangolin populations in China may be irreversible.
"Not only do pangolins need to be removed from the list, pangolins are already a tragedy and can rarely be seen now, all endangered species must be removed from the drug list," he said.
"Don't wait until the animal soon dies before removing it from the list. There will be no going back at that time."
CNN's Shanshan Wang, Eric Cheung, and Steven Jiang contributed to this article.